Cardi B gives glimpse at baby number three in latest stunning maternity post

New York, New York - Cardi B took to Instagram on Sunday to share some new high fashion maternity shots and an ultrasound pic of baby number three, to the infinite delight of fans.

Cardi B is wowing fans with new maternity shots and an ultrasound pic of the baby! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Cardi B

"I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already," Cardi gushed in her latest Instagram post.

The rapper shared three pics Sunday, with the first two showing the artist posing on a motorcycle and the third an ultrasound pic of the baby's face.

Commenters celebrated Cardi's leather-clad maternity look. The artist donned pant-length boots, a matching pewter bralette, and a cobalt blue jacket.

Fans couldn't get enough, calling the artist a "fly Mama" and saying her looks are "on point."

Other commenters said baby number three resembles Cardi B's other two children, Kulture and Wave. "You having the same baby a third time," one joked.