Cardi B gives rare peek at baby girl four months after birth: "Soooo big"

New York, New York - Cardi B made mommy moves by giving a teasing look at her baby girl!

Cardi B shared a brief glimpse of her and Offset's four-month-old baby girl. © Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib

The 32-year-old Invasion of Privacy hitmaker commemorated her youngest daughter turning four months old with a teeny glimpse of the surely adorable baby.

Cardi dropped a brief video via her Instagram story on Wednesday that featured a glimpse of her infant daughter's legs and tiny feet as the WAP rapper fed her a bottle.

She captioned the clip, "My baby makes 4 months today. And she soooo big."

Cardi is also heard teasing her baby girl, saying, "The bottle is not going nowhere, girl," as her daughter adorably attempts to grab the bottle.

The Grammy-winning artist has been keeping her and Offset's baby girl's face and name off the internet since welcoming her in September 2024.

Yet, Cardi has also been entangled in some drama with her estranged husband, from whom she filed for divorce the month before delivering their third child.