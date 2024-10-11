Cardi B shows off birthday gift from Lizzo: "Lizzo needs to be my man!"

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B showed off the sweet gifts she received on her 32nd birthday – including a special bouquet from fellow musician Lizzo !

Cardi B (r.) showed off the sweet gifts she received on her 32nd birthday – including a special bouquet from fellow musician Lizzo! © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP

The rapper took to Instagram on Friday to share a quick clip of the flowers and cards she got alongside her daughter, Kulture.

The video, which was posted to her story, kicks off with a smiling Kulture before Cardi shows off the balloons her eldest daughter gave her, along with flowers and hand-written cards she and her brother, Wave, wrote.

The footage also featured a peek at the lavish bouquet of white roses from Lizzo, which were clearly one of the Bodak Yellow artist's favorite gifts!

"One thing about Lizzo, she gonna get me some flowers!" Cardi said.

"Lizzo needs to be my man," she added, doubling down on the joke with the caption, "Me and @lizzobeeating need to date."

The Bronx native's birthday festivities come shortly after she welcomed her third baby – a girl – with her estranged husband, Offset.

The often on-and-off pair wed in 2017, but Cardi filed for divorce for the second time in August.