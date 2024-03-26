Cardi B stuns fans with new look and bold piercings
Atlanta, Georgia - Rapper Cardi B has wowed fans with a surprising look and asked if they can spot anything new. Spoiler alert: the Bongos artist got some new piercings!
Cardi B took to social media Monday to debut a cute look featuring pink hair, a white cut-out cropped tank, wide denim jeans, and knee-high denim heel covers.
On Instagram, she shared the pics and a video along with a line from her latest solo track, Enough (Miami), "Either they blind or I'm invisible, b***h can't see me in nothing."
Over on TikTok, she asked, "Notice something new ?" in the caption of a clip that showed her rolling her hips to her and Shakira's new song, Punteria.
Eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted the rapper's new nipple piercings and marveled over her glitzy belly button jewelry.
Even fellow artist Lizzo spotted the new studs and asked in the comments, "Did it hurt? I want someeee."
Social media users clearly love Cardi B's latest look and new piercings, as her IG post boasts over a million likes and counting!
Cardi B's fans are into the rapper's "piercing era"
"The whole outfit, the poses, the hair, giving face. The piercings!!! Love it all," gushed one Instagram user.
Another celebrated the new accessories on TikTok writing, "I love when cardi [is] in her piercing era."
Sunday, the Like What (Freestyle) artist warned fans in her Instagram group, BG Secret Society, that she was getting two or even three new piercings.
Once fans saw her sultry post on Monday, they wondered what the third one could be, as Cardi already had her belly button pierced.
The rapper highlighted the piercing with new chained jewelry, and it's possible that it could have been redone recently.
Despite the third piercing mystery, Cardi B's fans are obsessed with this look and dubbed it "art" and "everything."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/iamcardib