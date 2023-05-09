Cardi B's daughters wow at Little Mermaid premiere with dad Offset!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B kids, Kulture and Kalea, joined their dad Offset at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid – and they stole the show!

Cardi B kids, Kulture (l.) and Kalea, joined their dad Offset at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid © VALERIE MACON / AFP

Cardi B's family made a regal entrance at the LA premiere, wearing coordinated black and white attire

The WAP rapper actually didn't attend herself, as – per her Instagram story – it appeared she was getting some dental work done.

Four-year-old Kulture and eight-year-old Kalea definitely brought the glam, though, rocking adorable elegant princess looks. Kulture wore a black ballgown with white embellishments and glitzy tiara, while Kalea went for a white gown with black details and sleeves.

Meanwhile, Offset's outfit was downright regal. He wore a white high-collared military-inspired coat with black pants, dress shoes, sunglasses, gloves, and diamond earrings.

The proud papa took to Instagram to share some sleek, professional shots of him and his daughters, captioned: "Mermaid premiere with my princesses."

Users gushed over the pics and the outfits in the comments. One wrote, "It's Kulture and Kalea for me Cardi fashion vision right here love this."