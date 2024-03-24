Cavinder twins are the real deal in uncanny twin telepathy challenge

Fort Worth, Texas - Jumping head first into the viral "twin telepathy" challenge that's taken over the internet, Haley and Hanna Cavinder shared an uncanny level of telepathy.

Joining the viral twin telepathy trend that's sweeping the internet, the Cavinder twins share an uncanny level of identical telepathy. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

In a new TikTok video that's gone viral with over 400,000 views and counting, college athlete-influencers Haley and Hanna tested their telepathic connection.

The fraternal twins stood bnxt to each other with a barrier between them, mimicking each other's moves.

To everyone's surprise, the twins' actions were almost 100% identical! From their smiles to the way they touched their faces – and even the number of fingers they held up – it was like watching a mirror image.

Fans were left convinced that their twin telepathy might just be the real deal after seeing the the viral video, with many commenting on their synchronized movements.

"Twin telepathy is real," one fan commented.

"This shows they are individuals," another said.

"Do more of these these are funny af," one fan suggested.