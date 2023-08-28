Cavinder twins celebrate epic night with bachelorette party photo dump!
Nashville, Tennessee - Haley and Hanna Cavinder had a wild time celebrating for their sister Brandi bachelorette party, and they gave fans a glimpse of the big festivities with a photo dump for the ages!
Haley and Hanna brought the fun at their sister's bachelorette celebration!
Whether they were enjoying themselves on a spacious party bus or singing their hearts out at a karaoke bar, the former hoopers put on a show – and made sure their huge following got to see some of it!
During the festivities, the girls were seen sporting cowboy hats, which appeared to be a recurring theme. The bride-to-be, Brandi, wore a white cowboy hat that matched her white-themed pajamas at the pajama party.
Fans went wild over the viral Instagram post that featured a series of pictures from the twin sisters' epic day.
"You two in the black outfits," one fan commented.
"Aww this is cute," another gushed.
Since retiring from basketball, the Cavinder twins have been making big moves in professional wrestling as well as social media, with their eyes set on a new career in the WWE.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Cavindertwins