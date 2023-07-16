Cavinder twins get into double "double trouble" in the WWE with Bella Twins

Las Vegas, Nevada - The Cavinder twins continue to tease their future in the WWE as professional wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella "pass the torch."

The Cavinder twins continue to tease their future in the WWE with a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cavindertwins

On Saturday, Haley and Hanna Cavinder were seeing double as they teamed up with Brie and Nikki Bella for a viral TikTok.

"double trouble x 2" the video's caption said.

In the clip, the Cavinders and the Bellas dance together to Latto's trending "Thank you to my man" TikTok audio.

"when the Bella Twins passed the torched to us," the text read.

Brie and Nikki were a notable tag team in the WWE, having both won the WWE Diva Championship. Their contract with the professional wrestling organization ended in March.

Could this leave the door open for the Cavinder twins to take their place?