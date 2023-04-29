Cavinder Twins' racy TikTok video spurs major controversy
Gilbert, Arizona - Haley and Hanna Cavinder are no strangers to controversy, yet their newest post has landed them in hot water once again.
Like LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne, the Cavinder twins regularly receive negative criticism over their social media content being deemed by some as "questionable" and "overly sexual."
In their latest TikTok however, it wasn’t their tiny bikinis that caught negative attention from fans, but the song the sisters were dancing to.
In the clip posted Friday, the Cavinders perform a popular TikTok dance to a song that uses the derogatory N-word multiple times throughout and in its title.
Like a bat out of hell, fans came storming into the comment section to share their disapproval over the song choice.
Fans big reactions to the Cavinders controversal TikTok
Many fan objected to the song choice.
"Is there a reason you and all other white girls feel they can dance with songs having the n-word in the background?" one fan wrote.
"So hmm using this sound is not derogatory ? This is why racism continue byes a couple white girls glorifying the word of words," another commented.
"Got to love promoting a sound featuring racial slurs," another added.
The Cavinder sisters have yet to respond to fans outrange and still have the controversial video up on their joint TikTok account.
