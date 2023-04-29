Cavinder Twins' racy TikTok video spurs major controversy

Gilbert, Arizona - Haley and Hanna Cavinder are no strangers to controversy, yet their newest post has landed them in hot water once again.

In their latest TikTok, the Cavinder twins caught negative attention from fans after dancing to a song that uses the derogatory N-word multiple times. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

Like LSU's star gymnast Olivia Dunne, the Cavinder twins regularly receive negative criticism over their social media content being deemed by some as "questionable" and "overly sexual."

In their latest TikTok however, it wasn’t their tiny bikinis that caught negative attention from fans, but the song the sisters were dancing to.

In the clip posted Friday, the Cavinders perform a popular TikTok dance to a song that uses the derogatory N-word multiple times throughout and in its title.

Like a bat out of hell, fans came storming into the comment section to share their disapproval over the song choice.