Cavinder twins start NBA romance rumors in revealing TikTok

The Cavinder twins stirred up some romane rumors after posting a TikTok at Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / cavindertwins

On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets outplayed the Phoenix Suns 125-107 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

The Cavinder twins were in attendance to cheer on the Nuggets, where they stirred up some lovey-dovey rumors following the game.

In their latest TikTok post, fans questioned whether the twins – specifically Haley – were at the semifinal game for a special someone.

Heightening fans speculation, the post features on-screen text that reads: "Her [Haley] every time she wants to go to a professional athletes game."

Because the clip was accompanied by the trending sound "I'm on to see my husband," fans couldn't help but to guess who Haley's potential "husband" might be.

"Christian Braun," one fan commented.

"She gotta b there for Jokic," another fan wrote, while someone else added that Haley is "shopping for hubbies."