The Cavinder Twins are having a "fit girl summer"

Miami, Florida - The Cavinder twins are making a serious case for being the fittest twins on social media!

Despite tossing aside their basketball shoes, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still in impressive shape. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Thecavindertwins

Following years of training to compete, many college athletes struggle to find workout regimens that work well with the retired life.

This doesn't seem to be the case for the Cavinder twins!

Despite tossing aside their basketball shoes, Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still in impressive physical shape, and arguably fitter than they were as Miami hoopers.

Training to become the WWE's next superstars, the twin sisters have become two of the biggest athlete-influencers, and they love to share health tips and training regimens daily.

In their latest fitness-related Instagram post captioned, "tis a fit girl summer," the Cavinder twins flaunt their fit bodies, and social media users went wild.