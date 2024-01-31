Cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mom is buried reportedly ups security amid Nicki Minaj feud
Houston, Texas - Amid an escalating feud, the cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mother is buried reportedly increased security after Nicki Minaj fans revealed the address.
The beef between the two stars has gotten ugly quickly.
Since Meg's song Hiss dropped Friday, her fellow rapper let rip on social media, dropped a diss track of her own – to mixed reviews – and put her most dedicated fans on a war path.
It didn't take long for some of them to cross the line. After posting the address of the Texas cemetery where Meg's mother, Holly Thomas, was laid to rest, the facility was forced to up security.
According to TMZ, there were even calls for the desecration of the memorial space.
The cemetery has notified the local authorities and took extra precautionary measures.
Meg's mother passed away in 2019 from brain cancer. The WAP rapper has been open about how losing her mother affected her.
Nicki Minaj makes crass reference to Megan's mom
Nicki's Barbz may have gotten these sick ideas from Nicki's own remarks.
After interpreting some Hiss lyrics as slights directed at her husband, the Barbie World artist crassly said: "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting."
Amid the continuing clash, many on social media are siding with Megan, with this latest incident likely to swing the pendulum even further.
Megan Thee Stallion has been silent about the drama to date, focusing instead on announcing her upcoming tour.
