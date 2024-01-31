Cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mom is buried reportedly ups security amid Nicki Minaj feud

Houston, Texas - Amid an escalating feud, the cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mother is buried reportedly increased security after Nicki Minaj fans revealed the address.

The cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's (r.) mother was laid to rest upped security due to threats from Nicki Minaj fans. © Collage: Jason Koerner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion

The beef between the two stars has gotten ugly quickly.

Since Meg's song Hiss dropped Friday, her fellow rapper let rip on social media, dropped a diss track of her own – to mixed reviews – and put her most dedicated fans on a war path.

It didn't take long for some of them to cross the line. After posting the address of the Texas cemetery where Meg's mother, Holly Thomas, was laid to rest, the facility was forced to up security.

According to TMZ, there were even calls for the desecration of the memorial space.

The cemetery has notified the local authorities and took extra precautionary measures.

Meg's mother passed away in 2019 from brain cancer. The WAP rapper has been open about how losing her mother affected her.