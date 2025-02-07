Chappell Roan fires back at music exec who slammed her Grammys speech

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Chappell Roan fired back after a music executive wrote a scathing op-ed about her acceptance speech at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Friday, the 26-year-old singer took to her Instagram story to respond to Jeff Rabhan, who publicly slammed her plea for livable wages for rising artists in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter.

"@jeffrabhan wanna match me $25K to donate to struggling dropped artists? My publicist is @biz3publicity. let's talk," Roan wrote over a screenshot of the article.

In another post, she promised to update fans on his response and would "show receipts of the donations."

She repeated Rabhan's own call to "put your money where your mouth is" and said, "Let's link and build together and see if you can do the same."

The Pink Pony Club artist then shouted out a few up-and-coming musicians who "deserve more love and a bigger platform."

Roan took home the award for Best New Artist on Sunday and used her speech to call out music labels and executives who are "profiting millions of dollars off of artists" while neglecting to provide a liveable wage or healthcare benefits to their performers.