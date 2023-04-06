Chrishell Stause lets loose in Selling Sunset style!

West Hollywood, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause showed off her carefree ways and epic dance moves while sporting various fashion -forward looks on Instagram .

Chrishell Stause drops it low with her Selling Sunset castmates in her Instagram story. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause

You know what they say: if you've got it, flaunt it!

That's just what Chrishell and her Selling Sunset costars did on their respective Instagram stories, and they looked flawless doing so!

Chrishell's first look on her IG story features a black ribbed crop top with a slouchy sweater and a hot pink scarf.

The actor and reality TV star also reposted one of costar Emma Hernan's IG stories on her own, which features the 41-year-old and new Selling Sunset castmate Bre Tiesi dropping it to the tune of 2002's hit song Get Low by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

The Selling Sunset star also channeled her inner Taylor Swift in a separate Insta story by rocking a Bejeweled look that featured a long, black gown with a jewel-encrusted bodice.

Per her costar Emma's IG story, a few of the Selling Sunset ladies met up for a night out at Casa Madera in West Hollywood.

While there haven't been any updates about the premiere date of Selling Sunset's sixth season, it's probably a good sign that the Oppenheim Group gals are spending time out and about.