Chrishell Stause shades Love is Blind's Bartise Bowden over baby bombshell
Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is not having it with Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden's untimely baby announcement.
Leave it to Chrishell to say what we're all thinking without batting an eye.
Over the weekend, Love is Blind (LIB) stans received shocking baby news from season three's very own villain, Bartise. That's right: Bartise stunned reality TV fans when he posted a picture holding a baby on Instagram and revealed in the caption that the pictured infant was, in fact, his own.
"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bartise said.
Clearly, the reveal stunned his Netflix family members such as Chrishell from Selling Sunset, who couldn't help but throw shade in the comments section of E! News' IG post announcing the baby news that featured a pic of Bartise and a quote that read: "Zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."
"Who keeps lying to this man," the actor-turned-realtor commented below E! News' post.
For those who haven't yet binged LIB 3, which premiered on Netflix in October 2022, allow us to catch you up to speed.
Bartise catches heat for baby-making moves after Love is Blind 3
Bartise proposed to Nancy Rodriguez in the pods but ended up denying her at the altar on their wedding day in a childish yet narcissistic manner. Viewers found out that the two remained in contact after their dramatic split, but Nancy finally learned her lesson and cut him off for good by the time the reunion special aired.
However, what seemingly no one knew was that Bartise had been getting some under-the-radar action, and managed to get a mysterious woman pregnant in the process.
To be fair, LIB's third season was filmed in 2021, and though some parts of the After the Altar special were filmed in 2022, it's unclear when exactly Nancy and Bartise officially cut ties. However, Bartise did appear on another Netflix reality TV dating show called Perfect Match, which was filmed in March 2022 and aired in February.
Per court records viewed by Life & Style, Bartise's baby was born on December 27, 2022, to a 25-year-old woman named Olivia Gross. Since Bartise shared the news of his baby on Insta and social media sleuths scouted Gross out, she's since made her TikTok account private – and we don't blame her.
People can shade Bartise for his cringe ways all day, but it might be best to keep the mother of his child out of it.
