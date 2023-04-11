Chrishell Stause shades Love is Blind's Bartise Bowden over baby bombshell

Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is not having it with Love is Blind star Bartise Bowden's untimely baby announcement.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause (r) threw shade at Bartise Bowden on Instagram. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/bartiseb & chrishell.stause

Leave it to Chrishell to say what we're all thinking without batting an eye.

Over the weekend, Love is Blind (LIB) stans received shocking baby news from season three's very own villain, Bartise. That's right: Bartise stunned reality TV fans when he posted a picture holding a baby on Instagram and revealed in the caption that the pictured infant was, in fact, his own.

"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," Bartise said.

Clearly, the reveal stunned his Netflix family members such as Chrishell from Selling Sunset, who couldn't help but throw shade in the comments section of E! News' IG post announcing the baby news that featured a pic of Bartise and a quote that read: "Zaddy on screen to daddy in real life."

"Who keeps lying to this man," the actor-turned-realtor commented below E! News' post.

For those who haven't yet binged LIB 3, which premiered on Netflix in October 2022, allow us to catch you up to speed.