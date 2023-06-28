Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause shows her dog and G Flip major love!
Los Angeles, California - Selling Sunset star and actor Chrishell Stause is keeping her Instagram feed fresh while supporting the two loves in her life: G Flip and her dog.
Those who have binged (and possible rewatched) the seventh season of Selling Sunset are well aware that Chrishell has mad love for her dog Gracie, and her partner G Flip.
Ahead of the latest season's premiere, the actor-turned-realtor revealed via Instagram that she and G had actually tied the knot, and later dished on their decision to do so on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.
Now, she's keeping her IG followers up to speed on all things G Flip while also giving her fans the Gracie pup content they love!On Wednesday, Chrishell posted some sweet snaps with her adorable pup Gracie along with the caption: "Girl's best friend."
But, in typical celeb fashion, Chrishell's Insta story showed love to another special someone in her life.
Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause shows G Flip love on Instagram story
While most pet owners have a special place in their hearts for their furry friends, Chrishell's heart also belongs to another love of her life: G Flip.
Since the two publicly launched their relationship last year, Chrishell has been G's number-one fan.
It seems such is still the case, as the Selling Sunset star wasted no time sharing G Flip's recently released track, Worst Person Alive – along with a video featuring G – on her IG story for all to see.
If that's not a supportive significant other, we don't know what is!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/chrishell.stause