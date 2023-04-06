Christine Quinn teases fashion-forward moves in IG story
Los Angeles, California - Christine Quinn is back to her fashionably mysterious ways, and the former reality TV star's latest Insta story has many wondering what's next.
Nearly two days after sharing a carousel post showing off her luscious blonde locks, Quinn is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what seems to be her latest fashion venture.
In the former Selling Sunset star's Instagram story, the 34-year-old is seen posing in front of what appears to be a massive trash bag while rocking a pair of oversized black sunglasses, a zip-up hoodie, a large chain necklace, knee-high black leather boots, and a killer pair of black stilettos with her locks pulled back in a ponytail.
There is no on-screen text in the video nor are there any accounts tagged in the story, so it's unclear if this was part of a fashion shoot, or if Quinn was simply having an "It Girl" moment.
Christine Quinn was recently revealed to be Scorpio on The Masked Singer
The multitalented star was recently revealed to be Scorpio on The Masked Singer after losing out to Doll after a dual featuring Duran Duran's song Hungry Like the Wolf.
Following her departure, Quinn told Entertainment Weekly that she was excited when asked to be on the show "because it's something that I manifested for sure, because I'm a big fan of the show."
This may not be the last time fans catch a glimpse of the How to Be a Boss B*tch author on TV, as she seemingly hinted at having something in the works in the comments section of a recent TikTok.
