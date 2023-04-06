Christine Quinn teases fashion-forward moves in IG story

Los Angeles, California - Christine Quinn is back to her fashionably mysterious ways, and the former reality TV star 's latest Insta story has many wondering what's next.

Christine Quinn gives her Instagram viewers a behind-the-scenes look of what seems to be a photoshoot of sorts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/thechristinequinn

Nearly two days after sharing a carousel post showing off her luscious blonde locks, Quinn is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at what seems to be her latest fashion venture.

In the former Selling Sunset star's Instagram story, the 34-year-old is seen posing in front of what appears to be a massive trash bag while rocking a pair of oversized black sunglasses, a zip-up hoodie, a large chain necklace, knee-high black leather boots, and a killer pair of black stilettos with her locks pulled back in a ponytail.

There is no on-screen text in the video nor are there any accounts tagged in the story, so it's unclear if this was part of a fashion shoot, or if Quinn was simply having an "It Girl" moment.



