Did Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid make their romance official?

Hamptons, New York - Actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Gigi Hadid have reportedly solidified their allegedly open and fluid relationship!

It appears that Leonardo DiCaprio (r) and Gigi Hadid are finally ready for a commitment! © Collage: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

After spending time in the Hamptons, Leo and Gigi are said to be "together" according to Page Six.

Per the outlet, the two were seen partying together on Saturday and Sunday night.

The 46-year-old Catch Me If You Can star and the 28-year-old model reportedly attended Tao Group founder Marc Packer's Fourth of July bash with a group that included Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, and Gigi's friend Leah McCarthy.

Despite being with others, one insider noted that the two had a "vibe" while another source blatantly stated that Leo and Gigi "are together."

"The way they were talking to each other. You could feel the energy," the insider dished.

Well, alright then!

The latest tea on the pair comes after it was reported last month that the socialite and the Inception actor reconciled but were keeping their romance in a "no-strings, situationship."