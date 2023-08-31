Doja Cat deletes new album art after similarities with metal band come to light
Los Angeles, California - Has Doja Cat unwittingly fallen for a case of self-plagiarism?
Wednesday, the hip hop star announced the release date for her new album, Scarlett, and revealed the cover artwork on Instagram to the delight of her fans.
The cover art, as Pitchfork reported, was created by artist Dusty Ray. It features a reddish spider and a drop of blood, which freaked out some fans.
But eagled-eyed observers soon pointed out that the same artist also designed the artwork for a German metal bad called Chaver and their new album, Of Gloom. That cover art is shockingly similar, also featuring a big reddish spider and a droplet, as well as the band's name and album title.
What's more, both records are set to drop on September 22.
Doja Cat deletes Scarlet cover art post
As of Thursday morning, Doja Cat has removed the Instagram post with Dusty Ray's art without a comment.
Chaver, meanwhile, made it clear that they have a long and established relationship with Dusty Ray.
"The striking cover art, masterfully crafted by Dusty Ray @sloppjockey_ert (who has been with us since our first album), serves as a captivating contrast to the album's intense music, setting the stage for a trip to a place of pain," a post read.
Scarlett is Doja Cat's fourth studio album.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP