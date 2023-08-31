Doja Cat deletes new album art after similarities with metal band come to light

Doja Cat's new album art is shockingly similar to German metal band's, raising questions of self-plagiarism after it was revealed that the same artist designed both. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Wednesday, the hip hop star announced the release date for her new album, Scarlett, and revealed the cover artwork on Instagram to the delight of her fans.

The cover art, as Pitchfork reported, was created by artist Dusty Ray. It features a reddish spider and a drop of blood, which freaked out some fans.

But eagled-eyed observers soon pointed out that the same artist also designed the artwork for a German metal bad called Chaver and their new album, Of Gloom. That cover art is shockingly similar, also featuring a big reddish spider and a droplet, as well as the band's name and album title.

What's more, both records are set to drop on September 22.