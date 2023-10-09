Doja Cat gets bashed after wearing T-shirt with photo of alt-right comedian

Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat is losing followers again. The Say So rapper got slammed on social media after she posted a selfie in a T-shirt with a photo of comedian Sam Hyde, who has links to the alt-right and neo-Nazis.

Doja Cat got slammed on Instagram for donning a T-shirt featuring alt-right comedian Sam Hyde. © https://twitter.com/MFGROOT/status/1710460582585872681

Attention rapper Doja Cat (27) is in hot water Saturday after posting a selfie showing her in a T-shirt featuring the comedian Sam Hyde.

Sam Hyde is a controversial figure, who in 2017 pledged $5,000 for the legal defense of the founder of the Daily Stormer website, a neo-Nazi publication, Insider reported.

Doja's selfie with the T-shirt sparked backlash on social media and had users wanting to know if she knew who Hyde was or of his associations with the alt-right.

After backlash, Doja Cat deleted the pic and re-uploaded a new version with Sam's image cropped out.

Fans still weren't pleased and demanded an explanation from the artist.