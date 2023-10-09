Doja Cat gets bashed after wearing T-shirt with photo of alt-right comedian
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat is losing followers again. The Say So rapper got slammed on social media after she posted a selfie in a T-shirt with a photo of comedian Sam Hyde, who has links to the alt-right and neo-Nazis.
Attention rapper Doja Cat (27) is in hot water Saturday after posting a selfie showing her in a T-shirt featuring the comedian Sam Hyde.
Sam Hyde is a controversial figure, who in 2017 pledged $5,000 for the legal defense of the founder of the Daily Stormer website, a neo-Nazi publication, Insider reported.
Doja's selfie with the T-shirt sparked backlash on social media and had users wanting to know if she knew who Hyde was or of his associations with the alt-right.
After backlash, Doja Cat deleted the pic and re-uploaded a new version with Sam's image cropped out.
Fans still weren't pleased and demanded an explanation from the artist.
Social media isn't amused by Doja Cat's fashion choice
Doja Cat fans were quick to call the artist out and compare her to Kanye West, who sent shockwaves through the industry with a slew of antisemitic and anti-Black comments and actions. Fans who saw the original post urged the singer: "get it together. this isn’t cute or funny."
Another wrote: "Girl I know you’re a funny person and you have a sense of humor but this shirt is absolutely not a joke and it crossed the line into utterly unacceptable."
Doja Cat's representatives have not responded to the media's requests for comment.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Doja Cat