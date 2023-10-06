Doja Cat is blowing up Instagram with hysterical pics of her grumpy new kitten!

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat took to Instagram to introduce her grumpy new kitten, Irving Saint John. The hysterical pictures of the scowling cat have got the internet in stitches!

Doja Cat took to Instagram to share hysterical pics of her new cat, whose official name is Irving Saint John. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Doja Cat

Doja Cat shared pics of her newest pet on Instagram Thursday. The kitten is whitish-gray with patchy long hair and fur-less paws and ears.

This spooky feline looks like he could be in her music video, Demons.

From Doja's long-winded descriptive post, it's clear that the Attention artist loves the bedraggled-looking cat, whose "official name is Irving Saint John." Doja Cat says she calls him "Irv" for short and that "he has no idea who he is. He only responds to wet noises and the smell of puree."

"Thanks to me he is no longer shaped like a melted bowling pin," she wrote, adding, "We love our curvy and intelligent, BLOATED, CONSTIPATED king."

The post, which featured nine pics of the kitten, currently boasts over 500,000 likes and counting.