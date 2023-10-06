Doja Cat is blowing up Instagram with hysterical pics of her grumpy new kitten!
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Doja Cat took to Instagram to introduce her grumpy new kitten, Irving Saint John. The hysterical pictures of the scowling cat have got the internet in stitches!
Doja Cat shared pics of her newest pet on Instagram Thursday. The kitten is whitish-gray with patchy long hair and fur-less paws and ears.
This spooky feline looks like he could be in her music video, Demons.
From Doja's long-winded descriptive post, it's clear that the Attention artist loves the bedraggled-looking cat, whose "official name is Irving Saint John." Doja Cat says she calls him "Irv" for short and that "he has no idea who he is. He only responds to wet noises and the smell of puree."
"Thanks to me he is no longer shaped like a melted bowling pin," she wrote, adding, "We love our curvy and intelligent, BLOATED, CONSTIPATED king."
The post, which featured nine pics of the kitten, currently boasts over 500,000 likes and counting.
Instagram users are obsessing over Doja Cat's new kitten
Many Instagram users declared Doja's kitten to be "perfect" and giggled over her description of the cat. "He smells like earring backs and cheese sometimes, farts through his nose due to breathing abnormalities, and likes to watch me do my makeup. + He doesn’t meow," the singer wrote.
Fans also loved Doja's pet praise with one comment saying, "I wish someone would describe me in this level of detail love, admiration, and disgust."
Other Instagram users laughed about the animal's disheveled appearance, writing, "How does one cat look so beautiful and so f***** up at the same time?"
Regardless of whether you might think that the puss is cute or creepy, Irv's new owner clearly loves him!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Doja Cat