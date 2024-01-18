Doja Cat allegedly suffered horrific abuse at the hands of her older brother
Los Angeles, California - Doja Cat's mother said the star needs protection from her abusive older brother, according to some shocking legal filings!
Deborah Elizabeth Sawyer asked for a temporary restraining order against her 30-year-old son, Raman Dalithando Dlamini, according to TMZ.
The filing included some serious allegations, one of which is that Doja – whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – needs protection from her sibling.
Sawyer says Paint the Town Red artist had her teeth knocked out by Raman.
The 30-year-old is also accused of giving Doja bruises and cuts, destroying her property, making her feel "unsafe and traumatized."
As TMZ noted, this isn't the first time Doja's mom has sought a restraining order against her son.
Judge declines to grant Doja Cat protection from alleged abuser
Though the judge granted Sawyer a temporary restraining order against her son, it does not include special protections for Doja Cat.
For that, the singer needs to file her own restraining order request.
Doja Cat's fans have caught wind of the story, which may explain why "We love you Doja" was trending on X Thursday.
