Elon Musk says he's almost "done" with DOGE: "It's going to be a fantastic future!"

Washington DC - Tech billionaire Elon Musk recently revealed that his work heading President Donald Trump 's made-up Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is almost "done."

In a recent interview, Elon Musk (r.) revealed his work with the Department of Government Efficiency is nearly done, and is expected to end in May. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The world's richest man recently sat down for an interview with Fox News, during which anchor Brett Baier asked if he would continue his work past the 130-day timeline the Trump administration had set up for the agency to exist.

"I think we will accomplish most of the work required to reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars within that time frame," Musk responded.

"Our goal is to reduce the waste and fraud by $4 billion a day, every day, seven days a week. And so far, we are succeeding... Unless this exercise is successful, the ship of America will sink," he added.

Musk went on to say he's almost "done" with his work, promising, "America will be solvent... and it's going to be a fantastic future."

After winning re-election, Trump tapped Musk to head the agency, which has overseen an aggressive effort to cut waste, fraud, and abuse from the federal government.

Their efforts have been met with backlash as activists around the world have been protesting Musk's companies, most notably his electric car company Tesla, which has seen massive drops in its stock prices in recent weeks.