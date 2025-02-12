Grimes hits out at Elon Musk after son's appearance at Oval Office press conference

Washington DC - Grimes accused her ex-partner Elon Musk of using their son as a political prop during a press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Musk joined Trump on Tuesday to answer questions on the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which the far-right billionaire heads.

During the press conference, Musk and Grimes' son X stood beside the Resolute Desk and was referred to by both his dad and Trump.

"This is X," Trump said as the press conference was beginning. "And he's a great guy, high IQ. He's a high IQ individual."

Grimes, however, didn't appreciate her son's appearance and made it clear in a post on X that she had not been consulted.

"He should not be in public like this," she said in response to a post. "I did not see this, thank you for alerting me. But I'm glad he was polite. Sigh."

X had previously made appearances at Trump's inauguration and during an election night broadcast, but it's unclear whether Grimes gave her permission for him to be involved.

"Simply have no desire to engage in online discourse that will likely lead to court and harm to the stability of my children's lives," she added on X after a user critized her.