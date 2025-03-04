Jon Stewart slams Elon Musk's "bulls**t" excuses for not coming on The Daily Show

New York, New York - The Daily Show host Jon Stewart recently called out Elon Musk for shying away from coming on the show for "bulls**t" reasons.

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart (r.) recently responded after Elon Musk expressed hesitancy about coming on the show because of "bulls**t" reasons. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Kevin Mazur / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last week, Stewart delivered a scathing monologue about Musk's controversial role as head of President Donald Trump's so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In response to X posts regarding him going on the show to defend himself, Musk said he would be a guest as long as the interview "airs unedited," as he later insisted the comedian is "a propagandist," and "used to be more bipartisan."

On Tuesday's episode of The Daily Show, Stewart read several of Musk's remarks on air and joked, "You give me too much credit."

"The guy who custom-made his own dark MAGA hat that he wears to opine in the Oval Office with the president who he spent $270 million to elect, thinks I'm just too partisan," Stewart said.

"I'm really not sure what he thinks 'bipartisan' means, but it's generally not, 'I support Donald Trump and also Germany's AfD party,'" he continued. "That's not bipartisan, that's just the same s**t."