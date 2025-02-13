Musk rewarded with massive Cybertruck contract by Trump administration

Elon Musk and Tesla have been granted a $400 million Cybertruck contract with the State Department as the tech billionaire continues his DOGE rampage.

By Evan Williams

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's administration reportedly rewarded Elon Musk with a $400 million State Department contract for Tesla Cybertrucks.

The contract was revealed in a procurement forecast for the Fiscal Year 2025, which showed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio's department is planning to purchase $400 million worth of "Armored Tesla" over five years.

After Drop Site News broke the story on Wednesday, the State Department edited the publically available document to state "Armored Electric Vehicles," without directly mentioning Tesla, which Musk leads.

SpaceX, where the far-right billionaire is CEO, is also receiving millions in contract payouts from the Trump administration, even as government departments face massive staff and spending cuts.

The push to dismantle larges swathes of the administrative state is spearheaded by Musk, who was placed in charge of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Concerns circle around potential corruption

A New York Times analysis on Wednesday pointed out that while Trump and Musk both tout themselves as "anti-corruption," the new administration has been "rolling back anti-corruption efforts and ethical standards for himself and allies like Elon Musk."

Musk has led the dismantling of USAID – which could be folded into the State Department – risking the lives of millions who rely on US development spending.

Outrage over the Tesla contract spread quickly.

"Musk's plan: Shut down parts of the government investigating him, claim that he's stopping government spending, give himself all the money," said Tristan Snell, an attorney who prosecuted Trump University.

"This is why we must pass my Elon Musk Act," Congressman Mark Pocan responded. "Elon Musk now controls the spending levers for federal agencies, yet receives billions of dollars of federal contracts at the same time."

"Other federal employees and members of Congress can’t have federal contracts. It’s called corruption."

Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Christopher Furlong/Getty Images & AFP/Jim Watson

