Hailey Bieber bares baby bump in trio of chic maternity looks in NYC

New York, New York - Model Hailey Bieber bumped along in the Big Apple over the weekend with her hubby, Justin !

Hailey Bieber bared her growing baby bump in style while enjoying New York City this weekend. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

On Sunday evening, the Biebers stepped out in style amid their NYC takeover.

Hailey highlighted her growing baby bump in a gold, turtleneck satin dress and added a pair of shades, a black purse, and platform heels to the look.

She wore her hair in a sleek updo while the Yummy singer rocked a blue puffer jacket, baggy jeans, and a green-and-blue baseball cap.

Before this, the expecting parents attended a pop-up shop for Rhode in the Big Apple where the pregnant Mrs. Bieber flaunted her bump in a camel tone, body-con maxi dress with an oversized blazer.

Hailey later channeled her gothic side in a black lace bodysuit and blazer, plus a messy bun, to round out the sexy fit.

The Biebers announced that they are expecting their first child together back in May with a look at their dreamy vow renewal ceremony.