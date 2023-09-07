Cat hisses at Harry Styles and Taylor Russell in hilarious video

London, UK - Harry Styles and rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell were hissed at by a cat who was none-too-pleased to see the pair's dog while out on a stroll.

Harry Styles and rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell (r) were spotted together in the UK thanks to a hilarious video by a man who was filming his cat at the time. © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@sigirides & IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int.

In the recent video, the 29-year-old singer can be seen walking with the 29-year-old Bones and All star and her dog, Root, in the background of a shot filmed by a man on his bike.

The man's cat, whose name is Sigrid, hissed at Root as they passed from her perch on the bike, leading both stars to turn around at the noise.

Though the cyclist, whose name is Travis, caught the couple accidentally, he couldn't help but laugh at the footage.

Fans couldn't get enough of the clip either, quickly sharing their hilarious reactions online.

"do you think the cat know it hissed at harry styles and taylor russell," one fan joked.



"this is officially my new favorite video on the internet," another wrote.

"i love that this is the extent of the harry content we get when he isn’t touring," another fan joked.