Did this Harry Styles fan manifest a surprise song with her tattoo?

London, UK - One Harry Styles fan celebrated Love on Tour with a special tattoo of her favorite song, only for the singer to surprise the audience with an unexpected performance of it just hours later!

A Harry Styles fan got lyrics from Sweet Creature tattooed on her arm just hours before he surprised concertgoers with the song at his London concert. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images & Screenshot/TikTok/1d4president

The 29-year-old has been changing things up as he finishes off his three-year concert series.

His latest surprise at Wembley Stadium on Saturday included a performance of Sweet Creature, a fan-favorite track from his debut album that hasn't made his recent tour setlists.

But it seems that one die-hard fan may have manifested the moment, as a viral TikTok revealed that she had gotten lyrics from the song tattooed on her arm before the show.

The fresh ink, which the video reveals was done just hours before, features a lyric from Late Night Talking, "I'd follow you to any place," followed by a lyric from Sweet Creature, "You bring me home."

A small house illustration inspired by the album Harry's House is drawn between the two lines.

Fans couldn't get over the coincidence as they praised the artwork and gushed over the adorable moment.