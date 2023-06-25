Harry Styles blushes after flirty fan interaction: "This is a family show!"

Werchter, Belgium - Harry Styles couldn't help but blush after a flirty fan made a bold offer to the pop star!

Harry Styles was left flustered after a bold fan flirted with him during his concert on Saturday night. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@enricalatorre

The 29-year-old took his Love on Tour concert series to Belgium on Saturday, where he had yet another viral exchange with a fan.

While chatting up the crowd, he pointed out one concertgoer at random, whose name was Lauren.

As it turns out, it was the lucky fan's birthday on Sunday, and she was celebrating her 27th birthday early at the concert.

Harry then asked her if she had "any big dreams" for the next year, and while the clip doesn't show Lauren's response, it seems she not-so-subtlely pointed at the singer and said, "You."

"Scandalous, Lauren!" he said in response. "It's not your birthday yet...or is it?"

Laughing, the Watermelon Sugar artist proclaimed, "This is a family show, you know!"

But the charismatic singer didn't shut the fan down entirely, joking, "Who knows, depends on the night!" before moving on from the conversation and asking the crowd to cheer for Lauren.