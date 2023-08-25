Harry Styles reportedly "smitten" as Taylor Russell romance heats up

London, UK - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's alleged romance continues to heat up with a new report that says the former One Direction star is "smitten" with his new flame.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's alleged romance continues to heat up amid swirling dating rumors. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Robyn Beck / AFP

After several cozy appearances, an inside source has revealed to Life & Style that the 29-year-old musician "finds Taylor absolutely gorgeous and dynamic."

"He's even introduced her to friends, including James Corden," the insider added in Thursday's report.

Styles, Corden, and Russell were all photographed together earlier this month at the National Theatre in London for the opening of the Bones and All star's play, The Effect.

The insider revealed that Styles "just wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor" amid his break from touring.

The Watermelon Sugar singer is apparently quite the romantic as well, with the source adding, "He's all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theater."

As Styles supports the 29-year-old's latest acting gig, Russell has also been supportive of his career with several appearances at Love on Tour earlier this summer.