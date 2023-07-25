Harry Styles stirs dating chatter with Taylor Russell at final Love on Tour show

Reggio Emilia, Italy - Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have added more fuel to the romance rumors at the singer's final Love on Tour concert in Italy over the weekend.

Taylor Russell (l.) was spotted at Harry Styles' final Love on Tour show on July 22. © Collage: Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / UPI Photo

29-year-old Styles got some support from Russell as he bid farewell to the two-year concert series with one last show.

The 29-year-old actor certainly seems to be in with the Grammy winner's inner circle, as footage from the show saw Russell watching the show alongside his closest friends.

In one TikTok, the Bones and All star was seen holding hands with Glenne Azoff, who is married to Styles' manager Jeff, and looking quite proud of her rumored beau.

While neither has commented on the alleged relationship, the pair has been stirring dating chatter since last month.

Russell made another appearance at Love on Tour in Vienna, where she watched the show from the VIP tent. She was also spotted strolling London with the former One Direction star in June.

A source recently told Life and Style that Styles offered Russell VIP tickets to his shows in order to "spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better."

"His crew likes her and thinks she's really cool," the insider added.