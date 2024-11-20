One Direction stars among mourners at Liam Payne's funeral service

London, UK - Family and friends of One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel room, gathered for his funeral in Britain on Wednesday.

(From l. to r.) One Direction stars Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, and Niall Horan reunited as they attended the funeral of their late bandmate, Liam Payne. © Collage: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson were among the dozens of mourners at the private service at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, just outside London.

Payne's tearful parents were joined by his two sisters, his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, and former partner Cheryl Tweedy, with whom he has a son.

Around a dozen fans watched from behind a nearby cordon as guests hugged each other before walking past floral tributes into the 12th-century church to pay their final respects.

"Because his death was such a public death, to have the funeral in a private way... I think it was very nice," said onlooker Sheila Morris, a 65-year-old from Amersham.

"It's a beautiful church... it's a very beautiful place for a funeral," she said.

Payne's coffin arrived in a white horse-drawn hearse topped with floral tributes spelling the words "Son" and "Daddy", followed by his parents.

Payne was found dead on October 16 after falling from the balcony of his third-floor room at the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentinian capital.

His death, at 31, prompted a global outpouring of grief from family, former bandmates, and fans, with thousands gathering in cities around the world to offer condolences.