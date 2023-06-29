Is Madonna home from the hospital after health scare?

New York, New York – Is Madonna on the mend?

Madonna is said to be home from the hospital and "feeling better" © Collage: Instagram/madonna

The pop superstar has gone home after a several-day stay in the hospital and was "feeling better," a source close to the matter told AFP Thursday.

The 64-year-old had fallen ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Wednesday.



She is expected to make a full recovery, he said, but had to delay her 84-date Celebrations tour due to start on July 15.

Her global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career. Her US stops were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami, and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.

She was then slated to continue in Europe, with dates in London, Barcelona, and Paris, as well as four dates in Mexico City.