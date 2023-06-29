Is Madonna home from the hospital after health scare?
New York, New York – Is Madonna on the mend?
The pop superstar has gone home after a several-day stay in the hospital and was "feeling better," a source close to the matter told AFP Thursday.
The 64-year-old had fallen ill with a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement on Wednesday.
She is expected to make a full recovery, he said, but had to delay her 84-date Celebrations tour due to start on July 15.
Her global, nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to Madonna's more than four-decade long career. Her US stops were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami, and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began.
She was then slated to continue in Europe, with dates in London, Barcelona, and Paris, as well as four dates in Mexico City.
Is Madonna recovering at home?
The Grammy-winning icon behind classics including Like A Virgin and Material Girl has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music's top stars.
Sources told Page Six that Madonna was allegedly found unresponsive on Saturday before being rushed to the hospital and was "intubated for at least one night."
Her manager had vowed to provide more information when available, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.
The pop icon has been regularly sharing updates on her rehearsals and antics, having posted her most recent photos on June 20.
"The calm before the storm," she wrote.
In 2020 Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury sustained on her Madame X tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Instagram/madonna