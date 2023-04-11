Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jake Bongiovi?
Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has shocked fans after seeming to confirm she's headed down the aisle!
It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is in her Lover era!
On Tuesday, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo with her boyfriend of two years, Jake Bongiovi.
In the snap, Brown can be seen rocking a diamond ring, seeming to confirm that the pair are now engaged!
Brown's 20-year-old beau also shared a post featuring a photo from the same day on his page with the caption "Forever."
The Netflix star and Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, first went public with their romance in 2021.
As fans gushed over the exciting news, many couldn't help but point out a bit of irony in Brown's Taylor Swift-inspired Instagram caption.
Millie Bobby Brown references Taylor Swift in engagement caption
The Enola Holmes actor quoted Swift's song Lover in the caption, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."
Of course, fans couldn't resist poking fun at Brown's lyric choice amid the ongoing fan meltdowns over Swift's recent split from her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who inspired the song.
"READ THE ROOM MILLIE," one fan joked.
Swiftie meltdowns aside, these two look happier than ever!
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / AFP