Is Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Jake Bongiovi?

Los Angeles, California - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has shocked fans after seeming to confirm she's headed down the aisle!

On Tuesday, Millie Bobby Brown appeared to announce her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Jake Bongiovi. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown is in her Lover era!

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo with her boyfriend of two years, Jake Bongiovi.

In the snap, Brown can be seen rocking a diamond ring, seeming to confirm that the pair are now engaged!

Brown's 20-year-old beau also shared a post featuring a photo from the same day on his page with the caption "Forever."

The Netflix star and Bongiovi, the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, first went public with their romance in 2021.

As fans gushed over the exciting news, many couldn't help but point out a bit of irony in Brown's Taylor Swift-inspired Instagram caption.