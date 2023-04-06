How did Logan Paul create his iconic WrestleMania 39 entrance?

Los, Angeles, California - Love him or hate him, YouTuber - turned-WWE superstar Logan Paul knows how to put on a dynamic show!

Logan Paul entered WrestleMania 39 by way of zip line while laughing and pumping up the crowd. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Paul’s music blasted at WrestleMania 39 ahead of his matchup against Seth Rollins, he didn’t just walk down to the ring.

Instead, the 28-year-old decided to shake things up and go for a flight above 80,000 WWE fans!

Paul went flying across the stadium by way of zip line all while laughing, trash-talking, and pumping up the crowd.

In a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul discussed his iconic WrestleMania zip line entrance and the hurdles he had to jump with WWE to get the green light for his bizarre entrance.

"I love flying, which is why I requested the zip line," Paul said on the podcast. "I requested the zip line last year at WrestleMania, my first WrestleMania ever, I said, 'WWE, can I get a zip line in?' They’re like, 'Why don’t you get a match in first?' I was like, 'Alright, I get that.'"

He added: "But this year, I requested the zip line again. It got denied, and I was like, ‘Hey, is it a liability thing? Can I convince them to do it? Is it an insurance thing? I’ll cover it.’"