Johnny Depp’s band calls Slovakia venue "unsafe" and cancels concert

Slovakia - Johnny Depp ’s band has canceled a tour date in Slovakia on the day of the show due to the construction of the venue being "incomplete" and "unsafe."

Actor and musician Johnny Depp performs with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. © SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

Hollywood Vampires – a supergroup which includes Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Depp – had previously refunded fans for a show in Budapest, Hungary, on Tuesday due to what the rock band called "unforeseen circumstances."



The Slovakian date on Thursday was scheduled for Olympic Fields, Zvolenská Slatina, before being moved around 18 miles away to Amphitheater Banská Bystrica and then being canceled, according to ticket sellers Ticketportal.

In an Instagram post, Hollywood Vampires released a statement saying: "Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set-up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public."

"The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit."

"This cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest, but we can assure you all band members are safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the United States in the coming days."

"Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires."