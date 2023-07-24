Johnny Depp sparks concern after missed tour date and drinking rumors galore

Wolfsburg, Germany - Johnny Depp has sparked concerns from fans over his health after his canceled concert with his group Hollywood Vampires, one of two shows missed last week.

Johnny Depp is sparking concerns over his health after his recent concert was canceled. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The band's Slovakia concert was canceled on Thursday due to construction at the venue being "incomplete" and "unsafe."

Yet that's not the only show the supergroup – which includes Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Depp – axed last week.

The group also cancelled their previous show on Tuesday in Budapest due to what they called "unforeseen circumstances."

The band said the two cancellations were "unrelated," and now, the first is raising eyebrows.

It's since been reported that the 60-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean alum was found passed out in a Hungarian hotel. A fan posted a photo which claimed Johnny was spotted drinking "an hour before cancelling," and kicked up a firestorm on social media.

More reports claimed employees working on the show noticed the Fantastic Beasts star's absence during soundcheck.