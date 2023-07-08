Will Johnny Depp return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise?
Los Angeles, California - Johnny Depp could be ready to make amends with Disney after winning his explosive defamation court case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.
Is Captain Jack coming back?
According to People, the 60-year-old actor is "open" to doing more films with Disney after the company "distanced itself" from Depp in the wake of claims he abused Heard. Because of them, his reputation was largely smeared throughout Hollywood.
Now that his name has been somewhat cleared, a source told the outlet "anything is possible" regarding Depp's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
"If it's the right project, he'll do it."
This newest update comes on the heels of a recent New York Times report that claimed Disney was "seemingly inching the door open" to collaborate with Depp again. It followed similar reports from last year.
If the chatter does come to fruition, fans of the Pirates film series will surely be overjoyed.
Johnny Depp's career comeback
Though it was previously reported the franchise's producer Jerry Bruckheimer was rebooting the film saga with two new films with at least one starring Margot Robbie, it was revealed in November that Robbie's project was scrapped.
The producer reportedly wanted to bring back Depp as Captain Jack, but "Disney balked."
Regardless, Depp has been busy reviving his career outside of Hollywood, touring his music and making bank on fragrance deals.
He also has revved up his big screen return. His most recent film, Jeanne du Barry, premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and received a seven-minute standing ovation.
Depp is also set to direct the biopic Modi, which stars new dad Al Pacino.
