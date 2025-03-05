Justin Baldoni takes big hit in legal battle with Blake Lively

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni's suit against The New York Times may be in jeopardy as a judge has decided to pause his $250 million filing amid his legal battle with co- star Blake Lively.

Justin Baldoni's (r.) suit against The New York Times may be tossed out amid his legal battle against Blake Lively. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Deadline, Judge Lewis J. Liman has granted the Times' request for a stay of discovery while he reviews the company's motion to be dismissed from Baldoni's lawsuit.

The federal judge wrote in a five-page order, "The Wayfarer Parties are unlikely to be unfairly prejudiced by a stay while the Court decides the pending motion."

The document continued, "The Court intends to address the motion to dismiss promptly after it is fully submitted."

"To the extent that the Wayfarer Parties are concerned about delay, they have it within their power to accelerate their contemplated further amended complaint or their opposition to the motion to dismiss," it added. "

"The Wayfarer Parties themselves suggest that discovery from the NY Times is unlikely to be voluminous."

The latest turn in Lively vs. Baldoni follows the Gossip Girl star hiring CIA alum Nick Shapiro as her new crisis PR manager to "advise on the legal communications strategy."