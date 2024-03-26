Justin and Hailey Bieber spark new separation rumors

After Hailey Bieber slammed rumors that she and Justin are having marital problems, fans still suspect that the two are living apart and having issues.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Amid rumors of trouble in paradise, have Hailey and Justin Bieber secretly been living separately?

Hailey (l.) and Justin Bieber are still sparking split rumors as the spouses haven't been seen together in public for some time.
Hailey (l.) and Justin Bieber are still sparking split rumors as the spouses haven't been seen together in public for some time.  © Screenshot/Instagram/haileybieber

The 27-year-old model recently ripped the rumor that she and the 30-year-old Peaches hitmaker were having marital woes, but fans remain unconvinced, as the Biebers haven't been seen publicly together in some time.

Last week, the Rhode founder was spotted having dinner with her besties, Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye, in West Hollywood. Hailey's latest Instagram post featured pics of the model solo on what looks like a be a vacay.

Meanwhile, Justin has raised eyebrows with his sightings by fans in the La Quinta area as of late.

In a Reddit thread based on these theories, one fan wrote, "Maybe he is staying at a separate house from Hailey in La Quinta and doesn't want to appear," while another noted, "Seems like he's in La Quinta a lot."

Still, much like the Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet breakup speculation, these rumors are unfounded – for now.

Hailey honored her hubby for his 30th birthday after her father Stephen Baldwin reshared a post that asked users to "pray" for the spouses.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/justinbieber & haileybieber

