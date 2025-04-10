Kanye West targets Taylor Swift in latest social media rant
Los Angeles, California - Kanye West hurled another attack at Taylor Swift in a since-deleted post shared via X.
On Monday, the 47-year-old rapper listed Swift among several reasons why he believes he has never been asked to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
"I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments," he wrote. "George Bush don't care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat."
The first moment refers to his appearance on 2005's A Concert for Hurricane Relief, where West declared that then-President George Bush "doesn't care about black people" in an unscripted comment while presenting alongside actor Mike Myers.
The nod to Swift undoubtedly alludes to their longstanding feud that began when West interrupted her 2009 MTV VMAs acceptance speech to shout out Beyoncé, who had lost the award to the 35-year-old pop star.
While Swift publicly forgave the Heartless artist, the two renewed their bad blood when West rapped of Swift, "I made that b***h famous" in a 2016 track.
Swift slammed the line, but West's then-wife Kim Kardashian attempted to paint the Karma singer as a liar by sharing an edited snippet of Swift's phone call with West to make it appear as though she gave permission for the lyric.
Kanye West reignites Taylor Swift feud with new Super Bowl comments
As the extended call in 2020 illustrated, Swift had given her approval to the preceding line about her but was never told he would refer to her as a "b***h" later on.
Swift faced a slew of online hate over the initial snippet shared by Kardashian, leading her to withdraw from the public eye for several months. But even after reclaiming the scandal through her 2017 album Reputation, she and West have never mended fences.
As for the MAGA hat line in the X post, West publicly supported President Donald Trump during his first term and even paid a visit to the White House in 2018 while donning the famous red cap worn by the Republican's most ardent supporters.
But as West added in his post, his reputation has only further tanked after a seemingly endless series of antisemitic remarks in the past few years.
"(And I mean all of this was before I went full Nazi of course)," the Jesus Walks rapper wrote.
On Thursday, West continued dragging Swift into his latest rant with two sexually explicit posts about the singer.
