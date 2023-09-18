Want to work for Kanye West? Ye makes bizarre job posts on Instagram

Florence, Italy - Controversial rapper and designer Kanye "Ye" West is apparently hiring for numerous positions in his "creative community" as he tries to get back into the fashion game.

Kanye West recently posted a series of bizarre job ads on Instagram as he and his wife Bianca Censori continue their vacation in Italy. © Collage: JASON MERRITT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Ye recently posted images of cryptic handwritten messages in an Instagram story on his Yeezy brand account.

Each message was a job ad for work including graphic design, photography, and pattern making interns, as well as "fit models."

"Join our creative community where we are building a future in clothing, food, and shelter," the first message says.

"Models needed for our design atelier in Florence, Italy" the final post reads. "Send photos and socials to [email protected]"

The message was also re-written underneath in Italian.

The star has recently been on vacation in Italy with his wife Bianca Censori. Their eccentric and oftentimes revealing attire has upset locals, and the two are currently under investigation by officials after West was seen with his pants down while riding on a water taxi.

West has also been struggling to revamp his career and public image after a string of public antisemitic comments destroyed many of his biggest business relationships and cost him his status as a billionaire.