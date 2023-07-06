Keke Palmer's boyfriend gets dragged online for publicly shaming her
Los Angeles, California - Nope star Keke Palmer was publicly shamed by her boyfriend and baby daddy Darius Jackson - and social media wasted no time retaliating!
The 29-year-old new mom was busy living her best life on Wednesday evening while attending Usher's Las Vegas Residency.
For the occasion, Palmer stunned in a black bodysuit under a sheer dress that flaunted all of her curves.
Yet, one person wasn't impressed with the attire.
The True Jackson, VP alum's baby daddy took to Twitter to condemn her ensemble by quoting a tweet with a clip of Palmer dancing with Usher.
"It's the outfit tho..you a mom," Jackson wrote.
In a follow-up tweet, he doubled down on his stance by writing, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."
Needless to say, the fitness instructor got viciously dragged for publicly blasting his girlfriend and for not having his "standards" in order.
Keke Palmer's boyfriend gets ran off social media after nasty tweet!
Jackson's public criticisms of his girlfriend soon sparked an intense backlash as fans rushed to her defense.
One fan wrote, "Darius Jackson didn't put a ring on her finger before getting her pregnant, he should have followed the traditional way before getting Keke Palmer pregnant." Ouch!
The uproar became so intense that it led to Jackson deleting all of his social media accounts.
Meanwhile, the Scream Queens star, who welcomed her and Jackson's son Leo in February, doesn't seem too bothered by what her baby daddy thinks.
She posted more pics of her sexy ensemble on Instagram, writing, "I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/keke