Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy date night at Tyler, the Creator concert

Kendall Jenner was spotted having a blast while enjoying a date night with Bad Bunny after the latter performed at this year's Coachella.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner was once again spotted enjoying a date night with her rumored boo, rapper Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny continued sparking romance rumors with another date night on Wednesday.  © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the supposed couple's Coachella debut, the 27-year-old Kardashians star and the Me Porto Bonito artist were caught having a blast after enjoying Tyler, the Creator's concert.

On Wednesday, in snaps obtained by Page Six, the lovebirds were spotted smiling and laughing after leaving the show, which was held at the El Rey Theatre.

For the outing, the supermodel sported casual attire consisting of a pair of black yoga pants, a gray hoodie, and a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner matched her fly with black pants, a white T-shirt, and a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

The pics showed the two entering Bunny's $3 million white Bugatti Chiron before driving off to continue their date.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance heats up!

Though the pair hasn't formally confirmed their romance, their consistent outings and PDA moments all but solidified that these two are an item.

Kenny and the Después de la Playa artist, whose real name is Benito Ocasio, first sparked dating rumors back in February after they were seen making out at an LA club.

From the way this romance continues to blossom, the supermodel and Ocasio may be the couple to watch this summer!

