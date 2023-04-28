Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy date night at Tyler, the Creator concert

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner was once again spotted enjoying a date night with her rumored boo, rapper Bad Bunny.

Kendall Jenner (r) and Bad Bunny continued sparking romance rumors with another date night on Wednesday. © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Following the supposed couple's Coachella debut, the 27-year-old Kardashians star and the Me Porto Bonito artist were caught having a blast after enjoying Tyler, the Creator's concert.

On Wednesday, in snaps obtained by Page Six, the lovebirds were spotted smiling and laughing after leaving the show, which was held at the El Rey Theatre.

For the outing, the supermodel sported casual attire consisting of a pair of black yoga pants, a gray hoodie, and a black baseball cap.

Meanwhile, the Grammy winner matched her fly with black pants, a white T-shirt, and a pair of white Adidas sneakers.

The pics showed the two entering Bunny's $3 million white Bugatti Chiron before driving off to continue their date.