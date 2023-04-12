Kendall Jenner gets cheeky on Instagram amid Bad Bunny romance

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner bared her bottom in a cheeky Instagram post as her romance with rapper Bad Bunny continues to heat up!

The Kardashian-Jenners are all about the bikinis, and Kendall Jenner is the latest member of the famous clan to get cheeky on Instagram. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

The 27-year-old model is the latest Kardashian-Jenner to sport a teeny bikini per the spicy IG snaps that she dropped on Tuesday.

The captionless post shows endless pics of Kenny soaking up the spring sun while modeling the two-piece white swimsuit.

The sexy attire features yellow floral accents across it which she matches with an orange hat with the star's tequila brand 818 stamped on the front and thin brown sunglasses.

The first snap in the dump shows Kenny laying on her back while flashing her cheeks in the thong bottom.

From there, the business mogul continues to give various sensual poses as she lounges on a white recliner.

Now, the million-dollar question is: who was the photographer behind these sexy snaps of Kenny?

All signs point to her alleged new boo as the two continue to spark dating rumors that neither has denied.