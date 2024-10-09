Is Kendall Jenner looking to rekindle her romance with Harry Styles?

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner apparently isn't wasting any time moving on from her Bad Bunny split with another famous ex, none other than Harry Styles !

The 28-year-old supermodel is reportedly looking to get some watermelon sugar from her ex Harry Styles, per Life & Style.

A tipster tattled that Kenny's sights are set on the Kiss You singer after her alleged split from the Latin rapper.

The insider explained that Kendall has "had this on-and-off connection with Harry for years. Anytime she's single, she hits him up and they reconnect. But this time he isn’t biting."

Harry just ended things with model Taylor Russell, but the source confided that the former One Direction member's nonchalance for the Kardashians star "has got her feeling pretty confused."

They added, "She's always had a bit of a hold over Harry. Usually, when she calls and wants to meet up, he'll come running. It's something she brags about."