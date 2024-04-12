Kendall Jenner spills beauty secrets in "spring French" makeup tutorial

Los Angeles, California - Kendall Jenner transformed into a spring-ready French girl in her new makeup tutorial for Vogue!

Kendall Jenner gave her fans her beauty secrets and hacks in new Vogue makeup tutorial. © screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner

In her fourth appearance for Vogue Beauty Secrets on Thursday, the 28-year-old supermodel spilled the tea behind creating a "spring French girl makeup" look.

"I am so ready for this; you have no idea. This is about to be the best glam look you've ever seen," Kenny said as she sipped on her ginger tea while rocking gold eye patches.

She began her beauty regimen by applying "a little gua sha," virgin coconut oil, and rose water to her face.

The 818 Tequila mogul's process includes her sister Kylie's Lip Butter, which she praised for being "silky and smooth," Chanel foundation, L'Oreal Paris concealer, plus cream bronzer, blush, and eyeshadow.

Kendall dished that she has her "good and bad days" when it comes to her skin, adding, "I feel like I'm in a good place right now. I get hormonal acne. Sometimes I get like little breakouts when I'm around my period and stuff like that."