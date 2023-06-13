Kendall Jenner stirs baby rumors amid romance with Bad Bunny
Los Angeles, California - The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner had a dodgy response to a pregnancy question, sparking some serious fan chatter that she may be expecting!
At the end of the Hulu show's latest episode, the 27-year-old model gave a coy response when she was asked a peculiar question.
The brief teaser showed Kendall sitting in her confessional when one of the producers asked, "How's the pregnancy going?"
The reality star was then seen making a suspicious face but not giving a verbal response, leaving viewers hanging until the next installment coming this Thursday.
Now, it should be noted that Kendall wasn't exactly thrilled with the prospect of having a baby when discussing the topic last season.
For those who remember, the supermodel choked on her water when her mom, Kris Jenner, suggested it was time for her to have a baby.
Could Kendall Jenner be expecting with alleged beau Bad Bunny?
As of late, Kenny has been getting quite close with her reported boo, rapper Bad Bunny.
While the two haven't commented on the romance, the pair have been spotted out on frequent dates, with insiders dishing they spend "almost every day" together.
There's also a chance that someone else is expecting a little one, older sister Kourtney Kardashian perhaps? Find out when the next episode of The Kardashians airs this Thursday!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/kendalljenner