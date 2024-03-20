Khloé Kardashian ushers in spring fashion with stunning pastel lavender look

Los Angeles, California - Khloé Kardashian always understands the assignment - which was clearly evident with her recent spring-themed fit!

Khloé Kardashian's stunning lavender dress is on par for the warm weather that lays ahead. © Screenshot/Instagram/khloekardashian

While celebrating older sister Kourtney Kardashian's new partnership with Target, the 39-year-old Good American owner looked pretty in purple with her stylish attire.

On Tuesday, KoKo dropped pics from Kourt's Lemme event via Instagram, where she stunned in a fitted, lavender ruched dress that featured a cut-out at the top and a floral design on the bust area.

She completed the fresh look with a matching satin oversized coat and bold red nails and styled her signature blonde locks in loose waves.

The Kardashians star was captured posing in front of aisle shelves boasting various purple Lemme products.

KoKo even took a few pics with her iconic momager, Kris Jenner, who rocked a polka-dot puffy dress. The two were joined by longtime family friend Simon Huck.

The other Kar-Jenners weren't present for Kourt's event, but the famous family has been pretty busy gearing up for the season 5 of The Kardashians.